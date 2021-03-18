13,455 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 782,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 125,770 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.