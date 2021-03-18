13,456 Shares in YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of YieldShares High Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in YieldShares High Income ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in YieldShares High Income ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in YieldShares High Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YieldShares High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

YYY stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. YieldShares High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

