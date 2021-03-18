1,360 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average of $163.64. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

