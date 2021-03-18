1,412,865 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Acquired by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,412,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,524,000. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,170,000 after buying an additional 767,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 417,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.