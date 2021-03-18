$152.84 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report $152.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $357.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.05 million to $377.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $751.69 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.