$153.95 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post sales of $153.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.80 million and the lowest is $149.66 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $148.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $608.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.66 million to $613.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $615.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.65 million to $619.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,560 shares of company stock worth $1,902,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.75. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

