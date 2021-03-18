1,623,474 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,623,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,863,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 3.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 317,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 161,162 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 259,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $6,613,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

