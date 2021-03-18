175,000 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

