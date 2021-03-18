176 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $314.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $316.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

