$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.17. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,815. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

