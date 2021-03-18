$181.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report sales of $181.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $183.40 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $188.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $715.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $739.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $695.97 million, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $727.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CADE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 739,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,816. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.