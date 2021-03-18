$230.93 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce sales of $230.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.41 million and the lowest is $228.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $203.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $940.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $952.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $982.22 million, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.29. 17,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

