235,820 Shares in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.49% of Star Peak Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,062,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of NYSE:STPK opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.68.

Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

