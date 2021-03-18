2,406 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 781,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.70. 57,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,982,433 shares of company stock worth $852,628,794. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

