25,077 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 41,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,815. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

