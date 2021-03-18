$270.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will report $270.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.67 million and the highest is $293.50 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $306.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,386 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,917,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CATM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,589. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 1.89.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.