2,745 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prologis by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.89. 5,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.