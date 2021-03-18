28,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

