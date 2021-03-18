286 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,358 shares of company stock worth $163,697,665. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $771.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 264.22, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $797.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

