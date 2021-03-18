29,918 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in uniQure by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,361. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

