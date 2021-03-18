316,867 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 316,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Zynga by 56.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $49,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,132.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

