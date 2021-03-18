$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 166,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

