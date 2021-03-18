3,374 Shares in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $364.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.84. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $382.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

