3,395 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,070,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,603,000 after acquiring an additional 191,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

PM stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

