36,000 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of WES stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

