$4.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings of $4.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $20.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $22.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $28.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.58 to $31.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $12.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $629.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $364.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

