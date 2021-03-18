$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce sales of $4.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 1,134,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

