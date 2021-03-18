$493.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $493.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.00 million and the highest is $506.79 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $392.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of SQM opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

