4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $2,690.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,690 ($35.15), but opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 47,215 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £674.06 million and a P/E ratio of 24.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,496.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,339.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

