50,100 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,233,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

