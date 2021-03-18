$51.68 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post sales of $51.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.48 million and the highest is $51.87 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $52.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $239.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.03 million to $250.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $265.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,846. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $260.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

