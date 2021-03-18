5,484 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 334,599 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,001,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

