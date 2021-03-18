$579.90 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $579.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.80 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $605.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 122,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,439. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $968.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.