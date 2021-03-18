$59.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post sales of $59.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.35 million and the lowest is $58.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $153.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.78 million to $245.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,273,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,592,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,069. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

