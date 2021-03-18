6,536 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

