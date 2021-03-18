$657.32 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post sales of $657.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.49 million and the lowest is $562.66 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $729.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,042. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

