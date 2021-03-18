7,190 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.