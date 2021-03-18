8,441 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 137,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

