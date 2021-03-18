$881.32 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $881.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.30 million to $881.96 million. Plexus reported sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,218,709.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,145. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

