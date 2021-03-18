888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

888 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of 888 stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Thursday, hitting GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,602,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 308.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 70.04 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 362 ($4.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

