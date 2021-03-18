888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 70.04 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

