888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

888 stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 70.04 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

