888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 888 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 888 has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

