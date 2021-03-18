A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.46

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.46 and last traded at C$37.13, with a volume of 8297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$513.37 million and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.69.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

