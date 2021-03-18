A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. 102,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

