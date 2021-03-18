A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 8,085 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Brian Becker sold 1,011 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,301.20.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 4,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

