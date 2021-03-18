ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.24

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 9365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Cowen boosted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of ABB by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

