AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.29). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,274. The company has a market capitalization of $566.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.