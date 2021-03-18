ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $43.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,205,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

