Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.32-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.29. Accenture also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.32-8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $272.50 on Thursday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

